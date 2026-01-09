Clinton Township woman who attacked sleeping boyfriend with knife sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A woman who stabbed her boyfriend multiple times inside a Clinton Township home is headed to prison. Authorities said the attack started while the victim was asleep. He survived, but he is still receiving treatment stemming from his injuries.



A Clinton Township woman who authorities say stabbed her boyfriend multiple times in an attack that started while he was sleeping learned her prison sentence this week.

Jennifer Hayes, 30, received a 10 ½ to 30-year prison sentence for the July 3, 2024, stabbing after a jury convicted her of assault with intent to murder in November.

The backstory:

Authorities said the victim was asleep when Hayes attacked him with two knives. She stabbed him 14 times, leaving him with severe injuries, including a wound that pierced the side of his neck.

The victim was unable to get help for at least four hours, when a neighbor discovered him and called for help. He is still receiving treatment needed after the assault, the Macomb County Prosecutor said.

"Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of this defendant’s actions and the lasting harm caused to the victim. Violent crime will not be tolerated in Macomb County, and my office remains committed to holding offenders fully accountable under the law. Our mission is, and will continue to be, to protect the public and ensure the safety of our communities," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido.