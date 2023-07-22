1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Detroit's east side

One person is dead, and two others were injured following a shooting on the city's east side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:04 am in the 17700 block of Chandler Park Dr.

Three males-- ages 18-20s-- were shot, police said. One of the victims was killed. Police say the shooting happened during a birthday party.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.