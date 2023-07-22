St. Clair Shores man stabbed multiple times by roommate after argument, police say

A man was stabbed Friday night in St. Clair Shores in an apparent domestic situation, according to police.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. to a 911 call from a man who said his roommate and ex-domestic partner had attacked him.

Officers arrived on the scene on the 21000 block of Alger St and found a man in the front yard bleeding from his torso and upper body. The 52-year-old man said he was attacked and stabbed after an argument.

Officers entered the residence and found the suspect, a 58-year-old woman, who was unconscious with what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds.

The victim and suspect were both transported to a local hospital. The victim is in stable condition and the suspect is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and the incident will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutors Office as soon as possible, says St. Clair Shores PD.

