1 dead, 2 others injured in Detroit drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting left one dead, one critically injured and another in stable condition at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay said that the three men were sitting in a car in the 15000 block of Mayfield when two other vehicles drove past the car and opened fire.

A 43-year-old man was killed, a 60-year-old man was left critical, and a 21-year-old man was listed in stable condition as of 5 p.m.

McKay said that police didn't have a description of the vehicles yet, but that they were reviewing video devices in the area and that they would have those details soon. The car that the three victims were in had several bullet holes in it.

"This is a very unfortunate situation," McKay said. "That's what happens when guns get into the hands of people who shouldn't have guns."

McKay said anyone with information on the crime should call 1-800-Speak-Up.

This is a developing story and will be updated.