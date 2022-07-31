1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue

article

Detroit police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Gratiot Avenue near E. State Fair.

Police say a man was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

One of the men who was transported to the hospital was taken into police custody, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

