1 dead after argument between neighbors leads to stabbing in Redford

An argument between neighbors led to a fatal stabbing Sunday in Redford.

Police were called to a home in the 19300 block of Indian near 7 Mile and Inkster roads around 3:40 p.m. for a neighbor dispute. When they arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed.

The victim died, while a suspect was arrested without further incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313 387-2579.