1 dead after car strikes pedestrians walking toward tow truck driver on I-94

One man is dead and another is injured after being struck by a vehicle on I-94 after losing control of their vehicle.

Two men, a 45-year-old and a 22-year-old had lost control of their vehicle and struck an embankment on the highway near I-94 late Saturday afternoon, Clinton Township police said.

After a tow truck driver arrived at the scene to help, both got out and began walking toward the driver when they were struck by a Chevy Malibu. The 45-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said the victims had been driving in a white Suburban eastbound near the Harper south exit when they lost control and hit the embankment. They were further struck by the malibu after the driver lost control when he ran off the roadway down the embankment and hit the pedestrians.

The 22-year-old was taken to McLaren Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Both the victims and the suspect are all from Roseville.

The at-fault driver, a 29-year-old, is suspected of being intoxicated while driving when he crashed.

The Clinton Township Police Department are continuing the investigation and requests any witnesses to the crash or anyone having information pertinent to the crash, to contact the police department at: (586)493-7802