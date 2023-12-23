1 dead after Detroit house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Detroit.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in the block of Western, near McGraw and I-94.

According to Detroit fire, a man in his 20s was killed in the fire. 2 other people were transported to a nearby hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Seven people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

