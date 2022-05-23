1 dead after driver ejected during crash on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township

One person died Monday afternoon in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Ypslianti Township.

Police said the driver was west of Huron Street when they drove off the road and into the ditch at 3 p.m. They then drove back onto the road and rolled.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known.