1 dead after driver, passenger ejected in single-vehicle rollover on I-75

I-75 in Detroit was closed Friday morning after a single-car rollover around 3:30 a.m. after a driver lost control and flipped his car.

The crash left one person dead and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene at I-75 and I-96 in the southbound lane after getting dispatched for the crash. Preliminary information showed both the driver and the 21-year-old passenger were ejected from the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is suspected of being impaired and police are obtaining a search warrant for a blood draw. He will be lodged at a jail if he receives medical clearance, the police said.

Lab results are pending. The highway is also back open.