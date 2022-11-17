With snow on the way, Michigan police remind drivers to slow down after 17-vehicle pileup

article

Winter weather is here, and it's causing issues on Michigan roads.

Western parts of the state have already gotten some measurable snowfall, with as much as a foot on the way for the area. Even in places without much snow on the ground, the temperatures are dropping, making for slick roads.

Read: Man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car

Michigan State Police said drivers traveling too fast for the conditions led to a 17-vehicle pileup on Verona Road in Marshall Township, which is east of Battle Creek. No one was seriously injured, but it did cause a big mess, and at least one vehicle was flipped over in the crash.

MSP also reported another crash caused by driving too fast during wintry weather in southwest Michigan. A driver hit a trooper in Barry County's Hope Township, north of Battle Creek. That driver received a speeding ticket.

(Photo: MSP)

While the snow coming Thursday won't exactly push into the southeast portion of the state, we will get some lake effect snow that will bring limited visibility and will be heavy. The totals should be less than an inch for most of southeast Michigan, but 3 inches are possible in Lansing and Albion.

Read: How lake effect snow will impact Michigan

As this weather moves in, police around the state are reminding drivers to prepare their vehicles, slow down, give yourself some extra time, and be careful.

Headed out? You can check road conditions, see traffic cameras, and track Michigan Department of Transportation snowplows with the MiDrive map.