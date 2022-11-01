1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash

A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.

The aftermath of a serious crash can be seen in the area with a mangled white SUV up against a tree, although the crime scene appears to span about three blocks.

Highland Park police and Michigan State Police are at the scene as the investigation continues.

Call Highland Park police at (313) 852-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP with any information.