1 dead after Jaguar crashes head-on while driving wrong way on Outer Drive without headlights

One woman is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash on Outer Drive happened early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a woman driving a Jaguar down the wrong way on Outer Drive without her headlights on crashed head-on with another sedan.

The crash killed one woman and injured two others, who were taken to a hospital with an unknown amount of injuries.

A man who saw the crash likened the incident to a movie.

"No words can describe what I've seen. Out of my 37 years of life, I cannot - this is like off of a movie," said Claxton Minter. "I'm just waiting for Bruce Willis to pop up."

Emergency crews were forced to use the jaws of life to rescue the victims who were trapped in their vehicles. The victim who died was a passenger in the Malibu sedan.

Scenes from the crash show the entire front half of a car completely destroyed. The other car also had extensive damage.

Police were at the scene for several hours before clearing out Monday morning.

The crash happened at Outer Drive and Greiner Street.

Police said that speed likely played a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.