Semi-truck driver chokes on fruit on 96, crashes into ditch

Michigan State Police said a semi-truck driver who was eating fruit while driving somehow choked on the food, and crashed into a ditch on I-96 near Lansing.

According to police, they were called to the semi-truck crash a little before 7 a.m. on Friday on westbound I-96 near M-100.

RELATED: Woman killed instantly when 17-year-old in stolen Jeep smashes into her, witness says it was 'like a bomb'

Michigan State Police said the driver said he was eating fruit when he began choking, ran off the roadway and into the ditch.

There were no injuries reported but the semi-truck was badly damaged as it jack-knifed in the ditch.

The right lane of 96 was closed Friday morning so the truck could be removed from the scene.