1 dead after rollover crash on I-96 in Detroit

A roll-over crash on eastbound I-96 Local near Hubble resulted in the death of a 34-year-old Detroit woman at around 1:20 AM on August 11.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about the accident, which involved a vehicle rollover and subsequent fire. Michigan State Troopers who arrived at the scene confirmed the fatality of the driver.

An initial on-scene investigation indicated that the victim lost control of her car, causing it to veer off the road to the right and collide with the cement bridge barrier of the railroad overpass. The impact led to the vehicle overturning and catching fire.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with factors such as vehicle speed, road conditions, and driver impairment being assessed.