1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan

article

One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

While attempting the pass, the truck sideswiped the vehicle and lost control. The truck then hit an SUV in the eastbound lanes head-on. A 53-year-old woman driving the SUV was killed, while her passenger was hurt and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.