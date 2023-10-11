1 dead after speeding driver slams into vehicle on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

article

A passenger is dead after a crash Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Police said a 34-year-old from Warren was speeding when they hit another vehicle on the southbound side of the freeway near W. Outer Drive at 11:15 p.m.

A 21-year-old Detroit resident was killed in the crash. They were a passenger in the vehicle that was hit. Another passenger also suffered critical injuries.

The suspect driver, who police believe was intoxicated by alcohol and/or drugs, refused all sobriety and toxicology tests, police said. A warrant is being obtained for a blood draw.

"We have lost another member of our community in a preventable crash," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw. "There is no excuse for any driver driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence on our roads."

Watch FOX 2 News Live