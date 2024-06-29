1 dead after Warren police pursuit ends in crash in Madison Heights

A woman is dead after a pursuit and crash early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:35 AM, two Warren police officers in full uniform and a marked patrol car were on routine patrol near 8 Mile and Ryan when they noticed three Dodge Chargers speeding westbound on 8 Mile. The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, attempting to stop the vehicles. Instead of pulling over, all three Dodge Chargers sped away, prompting a vehicle pursuit, police said.

The chase led the officers westbound on 8 Mile and then northbound on Ryan. At the intersection of 10 Mile and Ryan, two of the Dodge Chargers turned left, heading westbound on 10 Mile with the officers in pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when one of the Dodges, driven by a 26-year-old male, collided with a Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep was occupied by a driver and a female passenger. The 42-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, along with the driver of the Dodge and two passengers inside the Dodge, were transported to a nearby hospital. All are currently listed in stable condition. The 26-year-old Dodge driver remains in custody at the hospital.

Warren Police are working to identify the driver of the second Dodge Charger involved in the pursuit. The third Dodge Charger returned to the scene, and all its occupants are being interviewed by investigators.

"As standard procedure, the pursuit was closely monitored in real-time by patrol supervisors. The roads were lightly trafficked during the three-minute chase,"

The investigation is ongoing.