1 dead, another injured after argument escalates to gunfire in Detroit neighborhood

Gunfire broke out in the early afternoon inside a quiet Detroit neighborhood Tuesday, leaving one person dead and another with injuries.

Neighbors say it's a peaceful street. But around 4 p.m. on Mackay between Eight Mile and Outer Drive in Detroit, the sound of commotion turned into something more dangerous.

"I heard somebody screaming as well, screaming at the person like they were arguing,' said one neighbor. "I was home when it happened. I was in my backyard cutting tree limbs down and I heard the gun shots."

The victims, both men in their 40s, were privately taken to area hospitals. One was dead when police arrived.

The other victim is now in stable condition.

"Thank goodness we were able to make it here in time," said Capt. Jevon Johnson of the 11th Precinct. "For the second victim who’s actually in stable condition right now, we were able to convey him to the hospital, so he could get medical treatment."

Investigators haven't released too many details, but they did say the shooting escalated from a verbal altercation that eventually got out of control.

It's unclear if the victims live in the area. There are no suspects in custody as of Tuesday evening.