Manhunt underway for suspect wanted in murder of his mom in Inkster

A large manhunt is underway in Inkster where police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his own mother on Monday.

Joshua Hill, 25, is wanted for the murder of his 64-year-old mom inside of her own home off Glenwood near Middlebelt in Inkster. Police said the woman was shot multiple times Monday afternoon.

That's led to neighbors like Teresa McNea to be quite a bit on edge this week.

"I didn’t probably sleep 2 1/2 hours. You don’t know if Josh is coming back. Is Josh still not caught? Is he in the house next-door? Did he come back on you were all sleeping is he in one of these empty houses?" McNea said. "We’ve known the family for 28 or 29 years now. Really, really good people. I’m shocked."

McNea says the family is kind and church-going and normal but that Josh stood out.

"Their son, Josh, definitely had some mental issues. He kept himself over there in 2 1/2 years. He never spoke to anybody on this block," she said.

Chief Bill Ratliff said the entire neighborhood is shook up and concerned – and rightfully so.

"These incidents impact your neighborhood beyond belief people rattled people are concerned," he said. "Clearly anybody that has the wherewithal to shoot their own mother is a danger to the community."

Michigan State Police are leading the case and put out two different vehicles to look out for: a 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with plate number BZK-999.

"It’s urgent. It’s urgent that anybody that knows his whereabouts contact us," Ratliff said.

Hill, who also lives in Inkster, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The photo below was taken last week, police said.