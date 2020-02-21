Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting during robbery at dispensary on Detroit's west side

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for multiple suspects after a double shooting during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Detroit that left one person dead.

The shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Joy Road, which is near Dexter Avenue and Chicago Boulevard on the city's west side. 

Police investigating double shooting, robbery at marijuana dispensary

Detroit police are investigating a robbery and a double shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the 3300 block of Joy Road Thursday, in which one person was killed and another was critically hurt.

Police say three suspects came into the dispensary and announced a hold-up. Then they started shooting and two people inside, a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, were hit.

The 34-year-old man died in the shooting and the other was critically injured. 

After the shooting, police say the suspects grabbed some marijuana and got away in a black dually truck. 

Police don't have detailed descriptions yet to give of the suspects, but say they were all men. 

If you know anything about what may have happened, call Detroit police homicide at (313) 596-2260 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 