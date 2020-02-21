1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting during robbery at dispensary on Detroit's west side

Police are looking for multiple suspects after a double shooting during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Detroit that left one person dead.

The shooting happened Thursday around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Joy Road, which is near Dexter Avenue and Chicago Boulevard on the city's west side.

Police say three suspects came into the dispensary and announced a hold-up. Then they started shooting and two people inside, a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, were hit.

The 34-year-old man died in the shooting and the other was critically injured.

After the shooting, police say the suspects grabbed some marijuana and got away in a black dually truck.

Police don't have detailed descriptions yet to give of the suspects, but say they were all men.

If you know anything about what may have happened, call Detroit police homicide at (313) 596-2260 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.