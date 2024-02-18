1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead on the city's east side Saturday night.

According to officials, police responded to the19300 block of Norwood on the east side of the city Saturday where they located 2 gunshot wound victims.

Upon arrival on Norwood, police say they came upon a 19-year-old male who was sitting in a vehicle, heard shot and felt pain.

He is currently being treated for his injuries.

Then shortly thereafter, police discovered a second male (John Doe) deceased from gunshot wounds down the street.

A weapon has been recovered from the scene per police, no word on arrests nor suspects at this time.