1 killed, 2 wounded in I-96 shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side

The Brief One person is dead and two others fighting for their lives after a shooting on I-96 this morning. The deadly incident took place at about 12:51 a.m. near Outer Drive on the freeway's eastbound side. The victims drove to the nearby Sixth Precinct Detroit police station on Warwick.



An early morning shooting on I-96 has left one person dead and injured two others wounded near Outer Drive.

What we know:

The shooting took place at about 12:51 a.m. when Michigan State Police responded to a report of shots fired on the freeway near Bentler.

Michigan State Police confirmed that the victims were inside a Chevrolet Traverse, and they drove to the Detroit police's Sixth Precinct on Warwick near Plymouth Road.

The SUV could be seen in front of the police station riddled with bullets.

There have been no arrests made yet as the investigation continues.

The investigation closed the eastbound local lanes, leaving the express side as the only option. Just before 6 a.m. local side has reopened.

What we don't know:

Although police have said there is no threat to the public, a suspect description or circumstances have yet to be released by police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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