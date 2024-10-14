1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting on Detroit's east side near Outer Drive, Haverhill

One person was killed, three others wounded in a shooting on Detroit's east side Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. on Haverhill near Outer Drive, where a large police presence has currently swarmed the area. The area can be seen littered with multiple shell casings from bullets as investigators gather evidence.

Circumstances are unclear leading up the incident, which took place at about 2:46 p.m.

The incident came within 20 minutes of another tragic shooting, where one off-duty Detroit police officer allegedly suffering a mental crisis shot and wounded two responding officers before being fatally injured when they returned fire.

