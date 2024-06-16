1 killed, 4 hurt during shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that killed 1 and injured 4 others on the city's east side late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Detroit Police responded to the 17800 block of Albion St for shots fired.

Police say five people were shot at the location; one man in his 20s and four girls ranging from 14 to 20 years old.

An adult female was fatally shot, says DPD. The victims' conditions range from stable to temporary serious.

The circumstances are unknown and are being investigated by the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Homicide Division at (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)SPEAK-UP.