1 killed in fiery Belle Isle crash

A fiery single-car crash Wednesday night in Belle Isle killed the driver.

Detroit police were called to Belle Isle around 8:35 p.m. on reports that a driver had crashed into a pole near Strand and Woodside. First responders arrived to find a car on fire but could not locate the driver.

Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in the driver's seat.

Police said they contacted the owner of the vehicle, who told them that they had loaned the car to a female friend to run some errands. Family members of the person believed to be the victim confirmed this to police.

Police are now awaiting autopsy results to positively identify the victim.