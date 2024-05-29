Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in Lathrup Village house fire

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 29, 2024 6:23am EDT
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died in a house fire early Wednesday in Lathrup Village.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters learned that someone was trapped in the house on Lacrosse near Bloomfield, and found the victim once they made their way into the home. 

"The house is full of objects, but I don't know the extent of that right now," Menifee said when asked if items in the house made getting to the victim difficult.

Now that the flames are out, investigators will be working to determine what led to the fire.

