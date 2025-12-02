1 killed in Oakland County barn fire

The Brief A man who lived inside an apartment within an Oakland County barn died in a fire Monday night. Authorities said it does not appear that the fire was intentional, but the cause is under investigation.



After extinguishing a barn fire Monday night in Oakland County, first responders found a victim dead inside.

According to Michigan State Police, authorities were called to a fire on Keir Road near Bird Road in Groveland Township around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a barn with an interior apartment behind a home on fire. Firefighters from Groveland and Springfield townships put out the fire before searching the building.

MSP said that before the search, it was learned that the homeowner's 76-year-old uncle lived in the apartment inside the barn. While searching the building, the uncle was found dead.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate this fire," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are waiting on the Medical Examiner report to positively identify the body inside as the homeowners' uncle. At the time, it does not appear that the fire was intentional."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.