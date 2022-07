10 Michigan breweries pick up awards at US Open Beer Championship

article

Ten Michigan breweries earned awards at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

More than 9,000 beers spanning more than 150 styles were submitted to the competition.

Ferndale Project picked up two gold medals.

The brewery tied for gold with California's Moonraker Brewing Company in the New England/Hazy IPA category for its Bogus Terrazzo. Ferndale Project also won gold in the experimental category for Pina Colada Highball.

Other Michigan gold winners include Workshop Brewing Co.'s Ten Penny Blonde, and Final Gravity Brewing's Resist Ukrainian Anti Imperial Stout in the category of the same name.

Winning Michigan beers:

New England/Hazy IPA

GOLD: Moonraker Brewing Company – Las Pinas – CA

GOLD: Ferndale Project – Bogus Terrazzo – MI

SILVER: Reuben’s Brews – Alpenglow – WA

BRONZE: Braxton Brewing Company – Tropic Flare – KY

English Summer Ale

GOLD: Workshop Brewing Company – Ten Penny Blonde – MI

SILVER: Cranky Sam Brewing – Tropical Blonde – MT

BRONZE: 12 West Brewing – Nice – AZ

Altbier

GOLD: Zipline Brewing – Coper Alt – NE

SILVER: Schoolcraft Brewery – German Alt – MI

BRONZE: Perfect Plain Brewing – City Cruise – FL



Belgian Dubbel

GOLD: Kilowatt Brewing – OB Bubble Dubbel – CA

SILVER: Four Day Ray Brewing – Monk’s Blood – IN

BRONZE: Redwood Brewing Company – Redwood Belgian Dubbel – MI

Bohemian Pilsner

GOLD: Wolf Brewing Co. Stochl Pils PA

SILVER: Bent Barley Brewing Company Czech Pils – CO

BRONZE: Bell’s Brewery Bell’s Lager of the Lakes – MI

BRONZE: Kros Strain Brewing Krossteiner – NE

Rye/Roggen Beer

GOLD: Byway Brewing Co. – Rye Bob – IN

SILVER: The Common Beer Company – Rye Clearly – OH

BRONZE: Fetch Brewing Company – Ryptide – MI

Honey Beer

GOLD: Hopfusion Ale Works – Feisty Blonde – TX

SILVER: Oyster City Brewing – Hooter Brown – AL

BRONZE: Workshop Brewing Company – Uncapper Honey Ale – MI

Barrel Aged Strong Beer

GOLD: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Naughty Temple – IA

SILVER: Pink Barrel Cellars – Vanilla Bourbon Imperial Brown – MI

BRONZE: Fremont Brewing – BBOMB – WA



Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter Specialty

GOLD: Bowigens Beer Company – BBA German Chocolate Cake – FL

SILVER: Silver Habor Brewing – Maple Grenade – MI

BRONZE: Wisconsin/Lake Louie Brewing – Cupid’s Revenge – WI

BRONZE: Madtree Brewing – Axis of Darkness – OH

Experimental Beer

GOLD: Ferndale Project – Pina Colada Highball – MI

SILVER: Shades Brewing – Kveik Key Lime Pie – UT

BRONZE: Peticolas Brewing Company – Top Shelf – TX

Historical Beer

GOLD: PIVO Brewery – Decorah Nordic Gruit – IA

SILVER: Third Monk Brewing – Donjiwa’s – MI

BRONZE: Vertboten Brewing – Angry Banjo – CO



Resist Ukrainian Anti Imperial Stout

GOLD: Final Gravity Brewing – Resist Ukrainian Anti Imperial Stout – MI

SILVER: Niagara College Teaching Brewery – Resist – ON

BRONZE: 26th Degree Brewing – Beer for Bombs – FL

All winning beers:

The Top Ten Breweries

1. Sun King Brewery, Indiana

2. Shoe Tree Brewing, Nevada

3. Third Eye Brewing, Ohio

4. Monday Night Brewing, Georgia

5. Pilot Brewing, North Carolina

6. Vallensons’ Brewing, Texas

7. Moonraker Brewing Company, California

8. Bonds Brewing, Wyoming

9. DC Brau Brewing, Washington, DC

10. Forgotten Star Brewing, Minnesota

10. Primeval Brewing, Indiana



English Pale Ale

GOLD: Wellington Brewery – Special Pale Ale – ON

SILVER: Saranac Brewery – Saranac Pale Ale – NY

BRONZE: Caldera Brewing – Caldera Ashland Amber – OR

American Pale Ale

GOLD: Hangar 24 Craft Brewery – X1 Pale Ale – CA

SILVER: Boundary Bay Brewery – Reefnetter Pale Ale – WA

BRONZE: Southern Ohio Brewing – Range Ball – OH

American Strong Pale

GOLD: Sunriver Brewing Co. – Clearview – OR

SILVER: Reuben’s Brews-Taproom Hop Tropic – WA

BRONZE: Bold Monk Brewing Shared Spirit – GA

International Style Pale Ale

GOLD: Moonraker Brewing – Something Vicious – CA

SILVER: Liquid Mechanics – Brewing Cold Snap – CO

BRONZE: Sibling Revelry Brewery – Mosaic and … – OH

Australian-Style Pale Ale

GOLD: By All Means Brewery IPA – 016 – MT

SILVER: Nine Giant Brewing – Pass the Mic: Mosaic – OH

BRONZE: Tarantula Hill Brewing – Cali Day – CA

Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale

GOLD: Around the Horn Brewing Company – I’m Fine Everything’s Fine – CA

SILVER: Fremont Brewing – Sky Kraken – WA

SILVER: Columbia Craft Brewing – Columbia Craft Hazy – SC

BRONZE: Lagabiere – Nice N’ Hazy – Quebec

Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale

GOLD: Pondaseta Brewing Co. – The Fast & The Hazy – TX

SILVER: Brewdog – Hazy Jane – OH

BRONZE: Middle James Brewing – Hops on One Leg – NC

Specialty Pale Ale

GOLD: Black Plague Brewing – The End is Near – CA

SILVER: Idyll Hounds Brewing – Palapa Pale Ale – FL

SILVER: Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Arms Race – IA

English IPA

GOLD: Discretion Brewing – Uncle Dave’s IPA – CA

SILVER: McFleshman’s Brewing CO. – Tall Mast – WI

BRONZE: Site-1 Brewing – Corgis & The Queen – NE

Imperial IPA (DIPA)

GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing – Triple Double IPA – OR

SILVER: Wicked Weed Brewing – Freak of Nature – NC

BRONZE: Slice Beer Company – Megahop 3000 – CA

Triple IPA

GOLD: Strike Brewing Company – Triple Play – CA

SILVER: Stone Brewing – Escondido CA – Stone RuinTen Triple – CA

BRONZE: Knee Deep Brewing – Simtra – CA

American IPA

GOLD: Half Moon Bay Brewing Company – Full Swing – CA

SILVER: Second Pitch Beer Company – Meet in the Middle IPA – TX

BRONZE: Eighty-Three Brewery – MMMMMOSAIC V.3 – OH

Light IPA/Session IPA

GOLD: Piney River Brewing – Low Water Bridge – MO

SILVER: Brew Hub – Rome City – FL

BRONZE: No-Li Brewhouse – Spokanne – Threezy Does It – WA

Brut IPA

GOLD: Ketch Brewing – Celestial Navigation – CA

SILVER: Fretboard Brewing Co. – Bootsy – OH

BRONZE: Wormtown Brewery – Birthday Brew #12 – MA

Fruit IPA

GOLD: Ike & Oak Brewing – Mt. Fanispan IPA – IL

SILVER: Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Grapefruit Highest Point – MN

BRONZE: FigLeaf Brewing – Blood Orange Iso-Trope – OH

West Coast IPA

GOLD: Knee Deep Brewing – Breaking Bud – CA

SILVER: Tobacco Road Brewing – CTZ IPA – NC

BRONZE: Migration Brewing Company – Infinite Riff – OR

BRONZE: Slice Beer Company – Holy Trifecta – CA

New Zealand IPA

GOLD: Metazoa Brewing DDH Hoppopotamus – IN

SILVER: Flix Brewhouse – El Paso – Nebby Boi – TX

BRONZE: (NO BRONZE)

Imperial NE IPA

GOLD: Monday Night Brewing – Times Like These – GA

SILVER: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – King Sue – IA

BRONZE: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Headspin – CO

Specialty IPA

GOLD: Thompson Island Brewing Company – Boat Day – DE

SILVER: Danville Brewing Company – Bar 1 – CA

BRONZE: Level Crossing Brewing Company – The Black Album – UT

Classic Dry Irish Stout

GOLD: 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing – O’Dark Thirty – VA

SILVER: Holy City Brewing – Bownes Island Oyster Stout – SC

BRONZE: Northern Row Brewery & Distillery – Dubliner – OH

Foreign Stout

GOLD: 26th Degree Brewing – Ziko’s Rage – FL

SILVER: Strike Brewing Company – Big Wall – CA

BRONZE: Byway Brewing Co. – Shinobi – IN

American Stout

GOLD: Pilot Brewing – Secret Santa Stout – NC

SILVER: Georgia Beer Company – Destress Express – GA

BRONZE: Flix Brewhouse – Des Moines – Neo Neo Noir – IA

Cream Stout

GOLD: Pantown Brewing – Drop Forge Milk Stout – MN

SILVER: Third Eye Brewing – Higher Purpose – OH

BRONZE: First Love Brewing – Beacon of Light – FL

Oatmeal Stout

GOLD: Vallensons’ Brewing – Settlers Oatmeal Stout – TX

SILVER: Third Eye Brewing – Deep Euphoria – OH

BRONZE: Samuel Smith’s Brewery -Sam Smith’s Oatmeal Stout – WA

BRONZE: Star City Brewing – Old Mill Stout – OH

British Imperial Stout

GOLD: Shoe Tree Brewing – Carson City – Stoutacus – NV

SILVER: Fifty Fifty Brewing – Company – Totality – CA

BRONZE: Foothills Brewing – Sexual Chocolate – NC

American Imperial Stout

GOLD: New Heights Brewing Company – Navel Gazer – TN

SILVER: Blue Earl Brewing – Top of the World – DE

BRONZE: Cueni Brewing Co. – Sinister Imperial Stout – FL

Imperial Stout Specialty

GOLD: Maplewood Brewery/Distillery – Cuppa Breakfast – IL

SILVER: White Rock Alehouse & Brewery – Chocolate Reign – TX

SILVER: Cigar City Brewing – Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout (2022) – FL

BRONZE: Revelry Brewing Company – Cut & Pastry – SC

Imperial Stout Extreme (ABV : 12.5%+)

GOLD: Wild Leap Brew Co. – Dark Allyance – GA

SILVER: New Heights Brewing Company – Double Navel Gazer – TN

BRONZE: Barnaby Brewing Company – Swinging Like a Fist Fight – AK

BRONZE: Hi-Wire Brewing – Café de Olla 20W50 – NC

Pastry Stout

GOLD: Pontoon Brewing – Toast – GA

SILVER: Streetside Brewery – Snowball Speak of the Devil – OH

BRONZE: Revision Brewing – Coconut Pie Face – NV

Golden or Blonde Ale

GOLD: Sun King Brewery – Sunlight Cream Ale – IN

SILVER: Deep Ellum Brewing – Dallas Blonde – TX

BRONZE: Flounder Brewing – Hill Street Honey Blonde Ale – NJ

Bitter

GOLD: Second Pitch Beer Company – Admiral Stradlings Pub – TX

SILVER: Niagara College Teaching Brewery – BITTER 101 – ON

BRONZE: Wellington Brewery – Arkell Best Bitter – ON

BRONZE: Bru Daddy’s Brewing Co. – In Da Pub – PA

ESB

GOLD: Pilot Brewing – Pub Ale – NC

SILVER: The Common Beer Company – Come Together – OH

BRONZE: Haywire Brewing Co. – Cheeky Bloke – WA

English Mild Ale

GOLD: Brink Brewing Co. – Hold the Reins – OH

SILVER: Black Tooth Brewing Company – Saddle Bronc – WY

BRONZE: Uberbrew – Let’r Buck – MT

Brown Ale

GOLD: Shoe Tree Brewing – Minden Lahontan Brown Ale – NV

SILVER: Alaro Craft Brewery – Armada – CA

BRONZE: Loneride Brewing Company – Sweet Josie – NC

BRONZE: Wellington Brewery – Country Brown Ale – ON

Strong/Imperial Brown Ale

GOLD: Saranac Brewery/FX Matt Brew. – Lake Placid Ubu Ale – NY

SILVER: Mathews Brewing Company – Big Brown Beaver – FL

BRONZE: 12 West Brewing – Billet – AZ

Brown Porters

GOLD: Primeval Brewing – Sacred Seduction – IN

Clifford Brewing Company – Clifford Porter – ON

SILVER: Cigar City Brewing – Maduro Brown Ale – FL

BRONZE: The DreamChaser’s Brewery – South of the Porter – NC

Robust Porters

GOLD: Vallensons’ Brewing – Robustness – TX

SILVER: Fifty Fifty Brewing – Company Donner Party Porter – CA

BRONZE: Hidden Springs Brewhouse – Krista’s Vanilla Porte – r NY

Imperial Porters

GOLD: White Rock Alehouse & Brewery – Midnight Delight – TX

SILVER: Scratchtown Brewing Co. – Black Eye – NE

BRONZE: Launch Pad Brewery – Escape Velocity – CO

Old Ale

GOLD: Barnaby Brewing Company – Crew Brew – AK

SILVER: Monday Night Garage Last – Will & Testament – GA

BRONZE: Brown Truck Brewery – #100 Barleywine – NC

English Barleywine

GOLD: Reuben’s Brews – Taproom Three Ryes Men – WA

SILVER: Danville Brewing Company – Granny’s Triple Crouching Cougar American Barley – CA

BRONZE: New Heights Brewing Company – Gobsmacked – TN

American Barleywine & Specialty

GOLD: Bowigens Beer Company – Theogenes – FL

GOLD: Ecliptic Brewing – Orange Giant Barleywine: Triple Dry Hopped Edition – OR

BRONZE: Level Crossing Brewing Company – XII XI XIII – UT

Scottish Ale

GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing – Mullets & Mohawks – OR

SILVER: Bonds Brewing – Snowy Range Scottish Ale – WY

BRONZE: Peticolas Brewing – Great Scott! – TX

Strong Scottish Ale

GOLD: Missing Falls Brewery – Scot Rail – OH

SILVER: Desperate Times Brewery – DTB Wee Heavy – PA

BRONZE: Blue Cat Brewing Co. – Papa Bear – IL

Irish Red Ale

GOLD: DC Brau Brewing – Dubliner – DC

SILVER: Southern Brewing Company – Chuchurainn Irish Red – GA

BRONZE: Missing Falls Brewery – Langered – OH

American Amber/Red

GOLD: de Bine Brewing – Fire the Cannons – FL

SILVER: Sound to Summit Brewing – Night Sky Red Ale – WA

BRONZE: Georgia Beer Company – Azalea City Amber – GA

Imperial Red Ale

GOLD: Bootstrap Brewing – Wreak Havoc – CO

SILVER: Raices Brewing Company – Furia (Fury) – CO

BRONZE: Peticolas Brewing Company – Velvet Hammer – TX

American Brown Ale

GOLD: Florida Avenue Brewing – Brown Ale – FL

SILVER: Boss Dog Brewing – Dog Pound Brown – OH

BRONZE: June Lake Brewing – Deer Beer Brown – CA

American-Style Black Ale

GOLD: Drowned Valley Brewing Black IPA – GA

SILVER: Pantown Brewing – Black Flag Black IPA – MN

BRONZE: Alexandria Brewing – Little Miss Scare All Cascadian Dark Ale – KY

BRONZE: Bent Barley Brewing Company – Black IPA – CO

German Kolsch

GOLD: Around the Horn Brewing Company – Gateway To GOLD: – CA

SILVER: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Klaus’s Kolsch – CO

BRONZE: Lauter Haus Brewing – Dreams of Cologne – NM

BRONZE: Rhinegeist Brewery – GOLD: Record – OH

German Wheat

GOLD: DC Brau Brewing – Total Victory – DC

SILVER: Fat Head’s Brewery – Alpenglow – OH

BRONZE: Gravely Brewing Company – Doc’s Dunkey – KY

German Hefeweizen

GOLD: Holy City Brewing – Washout Wheat – SC

SILVER: Wallenpaupack Brewing – Hawley Hefeweizen – PA

BRONZE: Short Fuse Brewing Company – Hues of Summer – IL

BRONZE: Oswego Brewing Company – Stone Skipper – IL

French / Belgian Saison

GOLD: Oswego Brewing Company – Farm Lands – IL

SILVER: Second Line Brewing – Saison Named Desire – LA

BRONZE: Woodland Farm Brewery – Heartbeat – NY

Belgian Pale Ale

GOLD: Olde Salem Brewing Company – Moonlight Mile – VA

SILVER: The Common Beer Company – I Need More Cowbelgian – OH

BRONZE: Fretboard Brewing Co. – Crazy Train – OH

French / Belgian Ale

GOLD: Grand Junction Brewing Company – Westfielder 8 – IN

SILVER: Gulf Stream Brewing Company – Fans Only – FL

SILVER: Movement Brewing Co – Borrel – CA

BRONZE: Liability Brewing Co. – Feral Garden Gnome – SC

Belgian Tripel

GOLD: Sun King Small Batch – Triptonic – IN

SILVER: Clocktown Brewing Company – Tripel Decker – CT

BRONZE: White Street Brewing Co. – Merideum – NC

Belgian Quadrupel

GOLD: Evans Brewing Co – Quadrupel Donker – CA

SILVER: Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting – Size 10 – MA

BRONZE: Lupulin Brewing Company – Belgian Quad – MN

Belgian-Style Strong Specialty Ale

GOLD: Primeval Brewing Diablo – IN

SILVER: Naughty Monk Ale Works – Trecouche – FL

BRONZE: HighGrain Brewing Co. – Oost – OH

Sour/Belgian Lambic

GOLD: Wicked Weed Brewing – Red Angel – NC

SILVER: Akademia Brewing – Imperial O-Negative – GA

BRONZE: Shoe Tree Brewing – Carson – Happy Farmer – NV

Belgian Witbier

GOLD: Sugar Creek Brewing – Sugar Creek White Ale – NC

SILVER: Shawnee Craft Brewing – Biere Blanche – PA

BRONZE: Flix Brewhouse – Alburquerque Witbier – NM

Berliner-Style Weisse

GOLD: Great Basin Brewing – Mystic Voyage – NV

GOLD: Vallensons’ Brewing – Pink – TX

SILVER: Whalers Brewing – Company Pieces – RI

BRONZE: Wise Man Brewing – True Chaos – NC

Gose

GOLD: Narrow Path Brewing – Restless Seas – OH

SILVER: Ponysaurus Brewing – Gose – NC

BRONZE: 8th Wonder Brewery – Haterade – TX

Fruit Gose

GOLD: Forgotten Road Ales – Day Patrol: Lime – NC

SILVER: Muskellunge Brewing – Creek Chup Mango Gose – OH

BRONZE: Ballad Brewing – Blueberry Gose – VA

American/German Light

GOLD: Bankhead Brewing – Low Beams – TX

GOLD: Amsterdam Brewing – Three Speed – ON

SILVER: Wellington Brewery – Boot Lite – ON

BRONZE: Berryessa Brewing – Light Load Lager – CA

American Lager/Pilsner

GOLD: False Idol Brewing – Banquet Boy – TX

SILVER: Oswego Brewing – Company Fence Line – IL

BRONZE: Sonder Brewing – Rally Cap – OH

American Premium Lager

GOLD: Stevens Point Brewery – Point Special Lager – WI

SILVER: Cowtown Brewing Company – Cold Fort Worth Beer – TX

BRONZE: Immigrant Son Brewery – American Pilsner – OH

American Amber

GOLD: Spearfish Brewing – Copper Midge – SD

SILVER: Bold Monk Brewing Company – Padre – GA

BRONZE: Wisconsin/Lake Louie Brewing – Badger Club – WI

California Common

GOLD: Second Pitch Beer Company Hometown Lager – TX

SILVER: Haywire Brewing Co. HillBilly Deluxe – WA

BRONZE: Second Line Brewing MSY – LA

German Lager/Pilsner

GOLD: HighGrain Brewing Co. Lusen – OH

SILVER: Discretion Brewing Shimmer Pils – CA

BRONZE: Flix Brewhouse – Carmel Potion Master Pils – IN

International Style Pilsner

GOLD: Vicious Fish – Octopils – NC

GOLD: Fretboard Brewing Co. – Vlad – OH

SILVER: Model A Brewing Company – Speakeasy – SC

BRONZE: Berryessa Brewing – Propaganda Pils – CA

Italian Pilsner

GOLD: Pontoon Brewing – Croccante – GA

SILVER: Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City – Jabroni – IA

BRONZE: Rueben’s Brews – Italian Pilsner – WA

New Zealand Lager

GOLD: Spilled Grain Brewing – No More Mr Rice Guy – MN

SILVER: Round Trip Brewing Co. Gizza – GA

BRONZE: Gulf Stream Brewing Company Transplant – FL

Australasian, Latin American, Or Tropical-Style Light Lager

GOLD: Oak Road Brewery – Athena – SC

SILVER: Alaskan Brewing – Pilsner – AK

BRONZE: Cape May Brewing – Tan Limes – NJ

Mexican Pilsner

GOLD: Full Sail Brewing Company Sesion Cervesa – OR

Mexican Pilsner SILVER: NoFo Brewing Co. Collatera – l GA

Mexican Pilsner BRONZE: Knee Deep Brewing Hola Senor – CA

Munchner Helles

GOLD: Masthead Brewing – Augenblick – OH

SILVER: Slice Beer Company – Hella Crisply – CA

SILVER: Amsterdam Brewing – Amsterdam Helles – ON

BRONZE: St. Elmo Brewing – Easy – TX

Munchner Dunkel

GOLD: Maple Branch Craft Brewing – Bavarian Classic – TX

SILVER: Moerlein Lager House – Barbarossa – OH

BRONZE: Desperate Times Brewery – DTB Dunkel – PA

Marzen/Oktoberfest

GOLD: Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting – Main Street March – MA

SILVER: Revelation Craft Brewing Company – Marzen – DE

BRONZE: Northern Row Brewery & Distillery – Brewer – OH

Vienna

GOLD: Level Crossing Brewing Company Vienna Lager – UT

SILVER: Moerlein Lager House – Moerlein Original Lager – OH

BRONZE: By All Means Brewery – Exklusiv – MT

Schwarzbier

GOLD: Cartridge Brewing Covert – OH

GOLD: Platform Beer Co. Luchy – OH

SILVER: Forgotten Star Brewing Schwarzbier – MN

BRONZE: First Love Brewing Dividing Line – FL

Bock

GOLD: Forgotten Star Brewing Bonspiel Bock – MN

SILVER: Flix Brewhouse – Alburquerque Fantastic Bocks and Where to Find – NM

BRONZE: Pilot Brewing – Dunkels Bock NC

Heller Bock/Maibock

GOLD: Dru Bru Maibock – WA

SILVER: Ike & Oak Brewing Co. – Madison Junction – IL

BRONZE: Fourfold Beer Co. – Perfidious Bock – CA

Dopple/Strong Bock

GOLD: Primeval Brewing – Chompinator – IN

SILVER: Cranky Sam Brewing – Instigator – MT

BRONZE: Site-1 Brewing – Debaclebock Dopplebock – NE

Baltic Porter

GOLD: Nine Giant Brewing – Coolverine – OH

SILVER: Mason Jar Lager Company – Moonlight Excursion – NC

BRONZE: Black Tooth Brewing Company – Black Eagle – WY

India Pale Lager (IPL)

GOLD: Boundary Bay Brewery – Multiplayer IPA – WA

SILVER: Epidemic Ales – Swim Shady – CA

BRONZE: Altstadt Brewery – The Old Towner – TX

Dortmunder Export

GOLD: Outerbelt Brewing – Dort-Thunder Golden Export – OH

SILVER: Samuel Adams – Cincinnatti – This is the Year – OH

BRONZE: Smog City Brewing Co. – New Normal – CA

BRONZE: Aosta Brewing Co. – Highway 39 – CA

German Leichtbier(Move to Light Beer)

Dark Lager

GOLD: MPH Brewing – Grat Dane – OH

SILVER: Alga Beer Company – Welcome Solitude – FL

BRONZE: Exile Brewing Company – G.G. – IA

American Cream Ale

GOLD: Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting – Post Road Detour – MA

SILVER: Forgotten Star Brewing – Northstar Cream Ale – MN

BRONZE: Jim Dandy Brewing – Tango Yankee – ID

American Wheat

GOLD: Homebrewer – Caleb Meinke Willow Run – WI

SILVER: Pete’s Brewery – American Beauty – OK

BRONZE: Idyll Hounds Brewing Company Man O’ Wit – FL

American Specialty Wheat

GOLD: Infamous Brewing Co – Sex A Peel – TX

SILVER: Bonds Brewing – Company – 2nd Street Wheat – WY

American Berry/Fruit Beer

GOLD: Temblor Brewing – Ruby’s Boysenberry Cobbler Kettle Sour – CA

SILVER: Bell’s Brewery – Bell’s Tropical Oberon – MI

BRONZE: Urban South Brewery – HTX Waves: Marionberry & Meyer Lemon – TX

American Style Berry Beer-Raspberry

GOLD: Streetside Brewery – Raspberry Beret – OH

SILVER: Whistle Hop Brewing – Raspberry Creamsicle Ale – NC

BRONZE: Oyster City Brewing – Rasbeery Hibiscus – AL

American Style Berry Beer Blueberry

GOLD: Georgia Beer Company Blueberry Field Party – GA

SILVER: Metazoa Brewing Blueberry Bandit – IN

BRONZE: Upstate Brewing Summertime Blues – NY

American Style Fruit Beer – Orange

GOLD: Grainworks Brewing – Orange Dreams – OH

SILVER: Peak View Brewing – Blood Orange Wheat – CO

BRONZE: Sun King Brewery – Orange Vanilla Sunlight Cream Ale – IN

American Style Fruit Beer – Pineapple

GOLD: Wisconsin Brewing Sandy Cheeks – WI

SILVER: Bootstrap Brewing – Chillax – CO

BRONZE: Maui Brewing – Pineapple Mana Wheat – HI

American Style Fruit Beer – Tangerine

GOLD: Southern Brewing Company – Fruit Flash Tangerine Wheat – GA

SILVER: Living the Dream Brewing – Tangerine Powder Run – OR

BRONZE: Florida Avenue Brewing – Tangerine Splash – FL

American Style Fruit Beer – POG

GOLD: Deschutes Brewery – Poggers – OR

SILVER: Sound to Summit Brewing – Hawaiian POG Kolsch – WA

BRONZE: New Realm Brewing Co. – Tropic Dream – GA

American Style Fruit Beer – Grapefruit

GOLD: Masthead Brewing – Paradise Grapefruit IPA – OH

SILVER: Hopfusion Ale Works Mi – Familia – TX

BRONZE: North High Brewing – Grapefruit walleye – OH

American Style Fruit Beer – Lime

GOLD: Lakewood Brewing – Muy Importante – TX

SILVER: Dayton Beer Company – Gem City Light w/Lime – OH

BRONZE: Lonerider Brewing Company – True Lime Lyte – NC

American Style Fruit Beer – Peach

GOLD: Middle James Brewing Company – Cosmic Curiosities – NC

SILVER: Sam Adams Brewery – Cincinnat – i Queen City Crown – OH

BRONZE: Northern Row Brewery & Distillery – Preacher – OH

American Style Berry Beer – Strawberry

GOLD: Model A Brewing Company – Springs Farm Strawberry Kolsch – SC

SILVER: Dade City Brewhouse – Employee Field Trip – FL

BRONZE: Southern Range Brewing – Strawberry Shandy – NC

American Style Fruit Beer – Passion Fruit

GOLD: Bonds Brewing Company – Sweet Squeeze – WY

SILVER: Exile Brewing Company – Tico Time – IA

BRONZE: Denver Beer Company – Passion Fruit Yum Yum – CO

Belgian Style Fruit Beer

GOLD: Sun King Brewery – Cherry Busey – IN

SILVER: Lost Province Brewing – Up Schitt’s Kriek – NC

BRONZE: Topsy Turvy Brewery – Mellow Melon – WI

Vegetable Beer

GOLD: Monday Night Brewing – Forgotten Memories – GA

SILVER: Urban South Brewery Lime – Cucumber Gose – LA

BRONZE: Sunset Reservoir Brewing – Cool Calm and Cucumber – CA

Pumpkin Beer

GOLD: Bonds Brewing Company – Jack’O Lantern – WY

SILVER: Shoe Tree Brewing(Minden) – Gingie – NV

BRONZE: Unrefined Brewing Vanilla – Gourdalicious – FL

Coconut

GOLD: Branch and Blade Brewing Co – Ugly Sweater Party – NH

SILVER: Dade City Brewhouse – Mystic Punisher – FL

SILVER: Big Island Brewhaus – White Mountain Porter – HI

BRONZE: Black Plague Brewing – Medusa – CA

Herb and Spice Beer

GOLD: Shades Brewing Kveik Thai Tom Kha UT

SILVER: Shades Brewing Kveik Indian Curry UT

BRONZE: N.E.W. Ales Brewing You Wish You Were This Chill OH

BRONZE: Sibling Revelry Christmas Bock OH

Chili Pepper Beer

GOLD: Motorworks Brewing Mango Habanero IPA FL

SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing Ring OH! Fire CO

BRONZE: Wabasha Brewing Company West Side Popper MN

BRONZE: Akademia Brewing Absence Ov Light GA

Chocoate/Cocoa Beer

GOLD: Third Eye Brewing – Double Astral – OH

SILVER: Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Richard The Whale – 2021 Chocolate Coconut Cake – IA

BRONZE: Topsy Turvy Brewery – Blue Chip Julep – WI

Coffee Beer

GOLD: Monday Night Garage – Tears of My Enemies – GA

SILVER: Red Bear Brewing – Biscui-cuffs! – DC

BRONZE: Level Crossing Brewing Company – Red Sea Rift – UT

Smoked/Rauch Beer

GOLD: Evans Brewing Co – Smoke Show – CA

SILVER: Hansa Brewery – RauchBier – OH

BRONZE: Kilowatt Brewing – Maple Smoked Maibock – CA

BRONZE: Round Trip Brewing Co. – Smokin’ Translator – GA

Barrel Aged Pale Beer

GOLD: Schulz Brau Brewing Co. – Bourbon Maibock – TN

SILVER: Angel City Brewery – Biere De Garde – CA

SILVER: Southern Brewing Company – Barrel Aged Cuchulainn – GA

BRONZE: Angel City Brewery – Little Tokyo Sugi Dry – CA

Barrel Aged Dark Beer

GOLD: Sun King Brewery – Barrel Aged Churrolicious – IN

SILVER: Old Stove Brewing – BA Smoke Show – WA

BRONZE: Wild Ride Brewing Co. – Rum Barrel Aged Barracuda Brown – OR

Barrel Aged Strong Stout/Porter

GOLD: Fifty Fifty Brewing Company – Eclipse: Barrel Cuvee – CA

SILVER: Drowned Valley Brewing Co. – Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – GA

BRONZE: Pondaseta Brewing Co. – Rye Barrel Aged Castle Black – TX

BRONZE: Amsterdam Brewing – Double Tempest – ON

Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter Extreme (Over 12.5% ABV)

GOLD: Toppling Goliath – Brewing Company Assassin 2022 – IA

SILVER: More Brewing Company – Mehndi Special Reserve – IL

BRONZE: Holzlager Brewing Company – BAB Imperial Stout Series 8 – IL

Barrel-Aged-Sour-Beer

GOLD: Moonraker Brewing Company – Saison Julia – CA

SILVER: Oklawaha Brewing Company – Rural Brewing – NC

BRONZE: River Dog Brewing Company – Cirque Du Solera – SC

Barrel – Aged Fruit Sour

Gold: Sun King Brewery – Golden Girls – IN

SILVER: Revelry Brewing Company – Beer in the Key of Lime – SC

BRONZE: Sun King Small Batch – Midnight Choir – IN

Barrel Aged Fruit

GOLD: Oregon City Brewing – Rumtopf – OR

SILVER: Monday Night Brewing – Black Rainbow – GA

BRONZE: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing – Bourbon Barrel Coffee Cherry Vanilla Dire Wolf – OH

Barrel Aged Scotch Ale

GOLD: Cherry Street Brewing – Vickery – Damebier – GA

SILVER: Four Day Ray Brewing – Barrel Aged Fala – IN

BRONZE: Monday Night Brewing – Bourbon Barrel Aged Drafty Kilt – GA

BRONZE: Black Tooth Brewing Company – 1314 – WY

Barrel-Aged Barley Wine – English

GOLD: Cameron’s Brewing – Buffalo Roam Barley Wine – ON

SILVER: Third Eye Brewing – Ba Kelly’s Private Stash – OH

BRONZE: Pontoon Brewing – Business Time – GA

Barrel-Aged Barley Wine – American

GOLD: Cherry Street Brewing – Vickery – 12.12.12 – GA

SILVER: Old Stove Brewing – BA Castaway – WA

BRONZE: Cherry Street Brewing – Vickery – Unknown Impact – GA

Barrel-Aged Barley Wine – Specialty

GOLD: Woodland Farm Brewery – Maple Bourbon Bergian – NY

SILVER: Motorworks Brewing – Thresher – FL

BRONZE: Sunriver Brewing Co. – Wood Series: Manhattan Imperial Rye – OR

Barrel-Aged Quad/Belgian Dark Ale

GOLD: Motorworks Brewing Bern’s Legacy 8 FL

SILVER: Cherry Street Brewing – Halcyon VIP Quad GA

Blended Barrel-Aged Beer

GOLD: Wallenpaupack Brewing – Underwater Church – PA

GOLD: Mikerphone Brewing – Sir Blends A-Lot Blend #2 – IL

SILVER: Monday Night Garage – Tie X On – GA

BRONZE: High Branch Brewing Co. – The Strength Within – NC

Spirits Barrel Aged Beer (Non-Whiskey)

GOLD: First State Brewing Company – Droid Dreams: Tequila Barrel Aged – DE

SILVER: Sun King Brewery – Polynesian Passion – IN

BRONZE: Sun King Brewery – Soul Shakedown Party – IN

BRONZE: Monday Night Garage -Tears of My Enemy (Brandy Barrels) -GA

Wine Barrel-Aged Beer

GOLD: Piney River Brewing – Sideways -MO

SILVER: Liability Brewing Co. – Temet Nosce -SC

BRONZE: Oak Highlands Brewery – Red Wine Freaky Deaky – TX

Barrel-Aged Brett / Wild Beer

GOLD: Cellar Works Brewing Co. – St. Amelia -PA

SILVER: Monday Night Brewing – Barrel Farm -GA

BRONZE: Trapezium Brewing Company – Elderberry Orchard -VA

Barrel-Aged German Lager

GOLD: Oregon City Brewing – Crimea River of Whiskey – OR

SILVER: Rhinegeist Innovation Brewery – Glyptodon – OH

BRONZE: Benchtop Brewing – Crispy Whip – VA

Aged Beer

GOLD: Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Flase Hope MN

SILVER: 903 Brewers – Fragile Like a Bomb – TX

BRONZE: Oak Highlands Brewery – Freaky Deaky – TX

Specialty / Anything Goes

GOLD: Shoe Tree Brewing – Minden – Coco Burrito – NV

SILVER: Brew Hub – The Dude – FL

BRONZE: Blazing Tree Brewery – Northern Lights – TX

BRONZE: White Rock Alehouse & Brewery – Dreamsicle Kayak – TX

American-Belgo-Style Ale

GOLD: Byway Brewing Co. – BIPA – IN

SILVER: Nine Giant Brewing – Minor Swing – OH

BRONZE: Fair Winds Brewing – Sirens Lure – VA

BRONZE: Naughty Monk Ale Works – Tropical Albus – FL

Kellerbier or Zwickelbier

GOLD: DC Brau Brewing LLC Keller Pils – – DC

SILVER: Ketch Brewing Zwickelbier – CA

SILVER: Lakefront Brewery – My Turn ANTHONY – WI

BRONZE: Oklawaha Brewing Company Bobby Bee – r NC

Brett Beer

GOLD: High Branch Brewing Co. – Member Saison Dry Hopped – NC

Lenny Boy Brewing – 10th Anniversay Sour – NC

BRONZE: Cherry Street Brewing – Halcyon – Atomic Funk Blue – GA

Sessions Beer

GOLD: Shoe Tree Brewing – Minden Taquito Burrito – NV

SILVER: Spider Bite Beer Co. – It’s a Trapp – NY

SILVER: The Dayton Beer Company – Java Jr – OH

Gluten-Free Beer

GOLD: Ghost Fish Bewing Company – Seduced By Fun Hazy IPA – WA

SILVER: Ghost Fish Bewing Company – Watchstander Stout – WA

BRONZE: Revelation Craft Brewing Company – Razz’s Accomplice – DE

Near Gluten Free

GOLD: Pilot Brewing Mimosa Gose NC

SILVER: Black Tooth Brewing Company Copper Mule – WY

BRONZE: Deschutes Brewery Lil’ Squeezy – OR

BRONZE: Black Hammer Brewing Cuddle Puddle – CA

Peanut Butter

GOLD: Third Eye – Brewing Dark Aura – OH

SILVER: Monday Night Garage – Stranger Danger – GA

BRONZE: Ike & Oak Brewing Co. – Kodiak’s Revenge Peanut Butter Fudge – IL

BRONZE: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Peanut Butter Porter – CO

Nut Beer

GOLD: Forgotten Star Brewing – Nut N’ Honey – MN

SILVER: Sun King Small Batch – Horchata Shadow Proof – IN

BRONZE: Blazing Tree Brewery – LLC BTB Pecan Porter – TX

Tea Beer

GOLD: Beale’s Beer – Razzle Dazzle – VA

SILVER: Devils Backbone Brewing – Spill The Tea – VA

BRONZE: New Realm Brewing Co. – Southern Tee – GA

BRONZE: Vallensons’ Brewing Peach Tea – TX

Pink Boots Hop Blend

GOLD: Wild Leap Brew Co. – Too Pure To Be Pink – GA

SILVER: Tactical Brewing – You’re Gonna Regret That – FL

BRONZE: Barnaby Brewing Company – Wiggle wiggle jiggle jiggle – AK

Ukrainian Golden Ale

GOLD: Midwest Coast Brewing – Peremoha – IL

SILVER: Niagara College Teaching Brewery – Ukrainian Golden Ale – ON

BRONZE: Peticolas Brewing Company – Golden Opportunity – TX

NA Malt Beverage

GOLD: Bravus – Cucumber Mojito Gose – CA

GOLD: Free Damm – S.A DAMM – Spain

SILVER: Kitna – On Your Mark American Blonde – ME

BRONZE: Athletic Brewing – Rainbow Wall – CN

NA IPA

GOLD: Athletic Brewing – Run Wild IPA – CN

SILVER: Athletic Brewing – Freewave IPA – CN

BRONZE: Surreal Brewing – Creatives IPA – CA

NA Stout & Porters

GOLD: Deschutes Brewing – Black Butte Porter NA – OR

SILVER: Athletic Brewing – All Out Extra Dark – CN

BRONZE: Surreal Brewing – Pastry Porter – CA

NA Fruit and Spices

GOLD: WellBeing Brewing – Wandering Islands Tropical Pale Ale – MO

SILVER: Bravus – Mango Habanero IPA – CA

BRONZE:: Ceria Brewing – Grainwave Belgian-Style White – CO

Root Beer – Kids

GOLD: Barn Town – Old Fashioned Root Beer – IA

SILVER: Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Root Beer – MN

BRONZE: Hopfusion Ale Works – Hopfusion Root Beer – TX

Root Beer – Adults

GOLD: Saranac Brewery/FX Matt – Saranac Root Beer – NY

SILVER: Maui Brewing – Island Root Beer – HI

BRONZE: Fractal Brewing – Project Fractal Root Beer – AL