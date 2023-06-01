10-year-old vehicle thief caught after fleeing Michigan State Police on I-75

A 10-year-old boy is in custody after fleeing Michigan State Police in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

The 2017 Buick Encore was reported stolen from a home on Hess Avenue in Saginaw County's Buena Vista on Saturday.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the stolen vehicle was on southbound I-75, around the same time that 911 callers reported that a child was driving on the freeway.

Troopers spotted the vehicle near the Birch Run exit and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. OnStar eventually disabled the vehicle, police said, and it stopped after bumping into the guardrail. The child ran from the vehicle but was arrested nearby.

No one was hurt.