100+ Michigan breweries on tap for Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Eastern Market

Detroit Beer Festival will bring dozens of breweries to Eastern Market for a day of sampling.

The 109 Michigan breweries will set up their booths on Oct. 22 as part of the Michigan Brewers Guild's annual fest. Check out the full brewery and beer list here.

While you enjoy the beer, listen to local musicians and try food from area restaurants.

Advance tickets are $55, while tickets at the door, if available, are $65. A ticket gets you entry into the fest, as well as 15 sample tokens, and additional tokens can be purchased for 50 cents each at the event.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Check out photos from Summer Beer Fest: