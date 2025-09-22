$100M lawsuit: Family sues after boy killed in Troy explosion

article

The Brief The family of Thomas Cooper, who died in a Troy hyperbaric chamber explosion, is filing a $100 million lawsuit against eight defendants, including the chamber's manufacturer and the facility. Four of the defendants—Tamela Peterson, Gary Marken, Jeffrey Mosteller, and Aleta Moffitt—also face criminal charges, including murder and involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the tragic death. The lawsuit, filed by Fieger Law, seeks to hold those responsible accountable for the death and secure damages for the family.



After Thomas Cooper died earlier this year while inside a hyperbaric chamber in Troy, his family retained Fieger Law to represent them in court. On Monday, the law firm announced it is filing a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of the family.

Fieger Law announced the lawsuit on Monday, seven months after initially being retained by the family. In announcing the lawsuit, Fieger Law named eight defendants in the lawsuit, including the four people who were charged in criminal court.

Tamela Peterson, Gary Marken, Jeffrey Mosteller, and Aleta Moffitt were all charged in connection to young Thomas' tragic death. Peterson was the founder and CEO of the Oxford Center where Thomas was undergoing treatment when the chamber exploded and burned the child, killing him. Marken was Peterson's management assistant. Mosteller was the center's safety manager. All three of those defendants are facing murder charges.

Moffitt, who was operating the hyperbaric chamber when it exploded, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and intentionally placing false information on a medical record as a medical provider.

The other defendants named in Fieger's lawsuit including Sechrist Industries, who made the chamber, Oxford Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Center, Oxford Kids Foundation, and Office Venture Troy, LLC.

The law firm is suing for $100,000 in damages and for answers from those responsible.

"Losing a child is a parent’s worst nightmare. The loss of Thomas has left a hole in the hearts of Thomas’ parents and family. Thomas was an adorable little boy who was full of life and love with so much to offer this world," Fieger Law Managing Partner James Harrington said. "We at Fieger Law have spent months investigating all of the available evidence that led to this horrific tragedy. We have uncovered new information which shows this was not a tragic accident. It was a foreseeable, inevitable, and virtually certain result of Defendants’ callous indifference to human life. This should never have happened to Thomas, and we can never allow something so terrible to ever happen again."

In the suit, Harrington said hyperbaric chambers are dangerous and the industry has failed to warn Americans.

"The Hyperbaric Chamber industry has known of the dangers of these machines and has failed to warn everyday Americans that they could be burned to death in these machines and gladly take our money for their profits without doing their part to keep us safe," Harrington said.

The four suspects are still going through court hearings. Last week, they were in court for a preliminary hearing where an expert testified that a static spark likely caused the blast. International hyperbaric safety expert Francois Burman testified that Thomas was not wearing a grounding strap, a basic safety device to prevent static buildup and a fire.

Burman described this as a serious failure while explaining what he observed while Thomas was inside the chamber.

"The child was moving towards the end," said Burman. "The child moved quite a lot, quite violently, but certainly with lots of energy, and you could see very clearly when he moved the sheet off the actual mattress. We know that the mattress is a conductive item. It’s built conductive for a particular purpose, and then we saw him turn over, and his knee appeared to touch the mattress, and that’s when the initial spark occurred."

Experts on hyperbaric chamber treatments were consulted for the investigation, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said "horrifying and simple conclusions were reached."

Nessel said the Oxford Center routinely operated sensitive and lethal, dangerous hyperbaric chambers beyond their expected service lifetime and in complete disregard of vital safety measures and practices considered essential by medical and technical professionals.

She called it a business that was purely for cash.

In addition to lacking property safety measures, Peterson is accused of interfering with the investigation and criticizing Cooper while he was on fire. Sources say Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of the boy and made disturbing comments about him.

"If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing," Peterson allegedly said.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli made reference to the claim of Peterson sharing photos from inside the center when Peterson was arraigned.