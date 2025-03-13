'He laid there and did nothing': Oxford Center CEO's alleged texts about boy's hyperbaric chamber death

article

The Brief New details have emerged regarding Oxford Center CEO Tamela Peterson. Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of a 5-year-old boy from a fire that killed him in a hyperbaric chamber. She also allegedly sent text messages critical of the boy, saying "He laid there and did nothing."



Disturbing details have emerged in the death of a 5-year-old boy in an explosion in a hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center on Jan. 31.

Sources confirm to FOX 2 that Oxford Center CEO Tamela Peterson allegedly shared CCTV photos of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper from the fire and included disturbing text messages that were critical of the child.

"If my leg was on fire, I would at least try to hit it and put it out. He just laid there and did nothing," Peterson allegedly said.

Magistrate Elizabeth Chiappelli made reference to the claim of Peterson sharing photos from inside the center at the arraignment Tuesday.

"I also heard statements from a detective that there was inappropriate still photographs taken from the CCTV of this incident," Chiappelli said.

Peterson allegedly lied to investigators to prevent access to video of chamber's explosion in the case.

The backstory:

Peterson has been charged with second-degree murder with an alternate charge of manslaughter which can decided by a jury, if she is found guilty.

Three other employees from the Troy center were also charged, including two others with second-degree murder of Cooper.

In another text, Peterson, 58, of Brighton allegedly made an off-hand remark of the hyperbaric chamber treatments, of which many were used for unfounded medical treatment, investigators have said.

Peterson answered one question if the hyperbaric chamber sessions were used to treat erectile dysfunction.

"Whatever gets bodies in those chambers, lol," she allegedly said.

FOX 2 learned last month that the Cooper family paid $8,000 for 40 oxygen therapy sessions for the little boy and they were told that it would help his ADHD and sleep apnea. There is also no proven science backing oxygen therapy for the conditions listed on the Oxford Center's site, so insurance doesn't cover the treatment.

Michigan Attorney General called the business a pure cash-flow for-profit business with a disregard for safety protocols.

"This was an unscrupulous business operating powerful machines beyond their manufacturer's intended term of use on children's bodies over and over again to provide unaccredited and debunked so-called treatments," she said. "Because these treatments were so medically unsound, patient insurance policies would not cover the use of these chambers to treat these conditions."

Included in the arraignment were numerous claims of disregarded safety protocols, including the lack of a grounding strap to prevent static electricity, tampering with the cycle number of chamber treatments to "turn them back" and a lack of fire suppression equipment on hand, among others.

Peterson was also accused of impeding the investigation including allegedly wiping evidence from her laptop, intimidating witnesses, and snatching her phone from the hand of a detective asking to take her phone for evidence.