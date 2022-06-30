11-year-old arrested for assaulting woman during attempted vehicle theft in west Michigan

An 11-year-old Grand Rapids boy is in custody after police said he assaulted a woman while trying to steal her vehicle in west Michigan.

Wyoming police were called to the 3200 block of Woodward Avenue SW just before 6 a.m. Thursday for an assault and attempted vehicle theft.

Related: 12-year-old suspect holds up Michigan gas station, fires gun

A 41-year-old woman suffered a head injury when she was attacked by suspects trying to steal her Kia Sorento, police said. Witnesses and the victim provided information that helped police track down one of the suspects, the 11-year-old, who ran from the scene.

He is being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center. Police are not releasing his name since he is a child.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police are looking for a second suspect, but the boy that is arrested is not cooperating and will not provide their identity.

The Combined Auto Theft Team is working to identify that suspect. Police said it isn't known if the attempted theft is related to other car thefts in the Grand Rapids area.