11-year-old drowns Memorial Day weekend at Holly Recreation Area

An 11-year-old boy drowned after he went missing while playing in the water at the Holly Recreation Area on Saturday.

Michigan State Police received calls around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday about a child missing in the water at the Holly Recreation Area.

Investigators determined that an 11-year-old boy was playing with another boy. The 11-year-old was floating on an inner tube about 10 feet from the shore.

The boy he was playing with was on the shore when he saw the 11-year-old go under the water, come back up and call for help before going back under. The boy began yelling for help and people on the beach started searching for the 11-year-old in the water.

Oakland County Marine Services arrived and immediately began searching the water as well. The 11-year-old was found at 7:25 p.m. and CPR was started.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers on the scene conducted interviews with witnesses and continue with more interviews, says MSP.

There are no lifeguards assigned to that beach.

The investigation is ongoing.

