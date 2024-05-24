3 Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels Memorial Day weekend

Three Michigan beaches including two on Lake St. Clair will be closed this holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels.

The following beach closures announced include Lake St. Clair's H.C.M.A. Metropark Beach and Walter and Mary Burke Park Beach, both in Macomb County.

The third closure is at Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron-Dyer Road Beach located near US-23 in Tawas City, issued by the Central Michigan District Health Department.

The closures are according to the state's BeachGuard tracker which monitors water quality and other contaminants in and near water sources. The closures pertain to bacteria levels like E. coli.

Find more information on Michigan's beaches here.

