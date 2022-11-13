11-year-old girl killed, woman injured during pedestrian crash in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving two pedestrians Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a 51-year-old woman from Clyde Twp was driving her 2012 Buick Verano southbound on 24th Ave around 7 p.m. when she struck two pedestrians in the travel lanes. The pedestrians were a 44-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl.

Unfortunately, the 11-year-old girl was pronounced deceased on the scene. The woman was transported to McLaren Port Huron with serious injuries. She was ultimately transported to an out-of-county hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the Buick stayed on the scene and was cooperative. According to police the area of the collision was unlit with wet roadway surfaces and no pedestrian crosswalk.

At this time speed is not believed to be a factor and chemical tests are pending on the driver.

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

READ NEXT: Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge