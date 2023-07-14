11-year-old suffers chemical burns after acid thrown on her at Detroit school

For Deaira Summers, the pain started almost instantly.

The victim of acid being thrown at her at a school playground, she now has trouble walking and has chemical burns all over her body. Sitting from her couch days after the attack, she says "it hurts a lot."

"My cousin and a girl had started fighting and once they stopped she says I got something for you all," she said.

According to Deaira's mother Dominique Summers, the substance was that was thrown came from the attacker's mom.

"Her mother met her in the park and gave her the chemical to throw on the kids and she told the kids that’s what they get for messing with her daughter," she said.

Initially, Deaira and everyone else escaped. But when the 11-year-old realized she had left her purse, she went back to grab it. The decision put her in harm's way. That's when her brother called home to report what happened.

Dominique said smoke was coming off her daughter's body "from head to toe."

"Holes were coming in her clothes," she said. From there, Deaira was rushed to a hospital with severe burns. After the check-up, she learned she had second and third-degree burns running downer back.

It's also made mobility a struggle while her mother is emotionally overwhelmed.

"No sleep, no eating, no nothing - I have to make sure my daughter’s needs are met," said Dominique.

The family has started a gofund me account to help pay for the unexpected medical bills. Now this family wants justice.

Detroit Police said it wasn't their case because it took place on the property of a Detroit Public Schools Community District playground and therefore DPSCD Police are investigating.

The school said in a statement:

"The incident did not involve our employees or was it connected to a District or school event. This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school."