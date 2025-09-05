12th member of massive stolen vehicle crime ring sentenced to jail

The Brief The 12th member of a stolen vehicle ring was sentenced by state Attorney General Dana Nessel. Davonta Jones was sentenced to 15 months to 20 months after pleading guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise. The ring stole new vehicles from storage lots, car dealers, and parking lots to resell them on the black market.



A Detroit man - the 12th member of a massive criminal organization involving hundreds of stolen vehicles - was sentenced on August 27th, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The backstory:

Davonta Jones, 31, was sentenced to 15 months to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise that ran throughout 2024 involving hundreds of stolen vehicles in and around Southeast Michigan.

Investigators say the criminal ring targeted new vehicle storage lots at manufacturing facilities, car dealerships, parking lots, and residences.

The stolen vehicles were then sold vastly below market value on the black market to buyers wanting unregistered vehicles.

On Thursday an unrelated Metro Detroit group was charged with running an international stolen vehicle syndicate involving shipping containers to the Middle East.

The elaborate operation conducted operations throughout 40 jurisdictions in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, and Wayne counties, with other instances occurring in Eaton and Kent counties.

The Troy Police Department, investigating this crime ring since August 2023, partnered with the Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement Team in early 2024 to bring down the syndicate.

Dig deeper:

Several other members of the criminal organization who have been sentenced are:

Davion Tucker, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years’ incarceration in June after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Donovan Tucker, 23, of Detroit, was sentenced to eight months’ incarceration and three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Timothy Bell, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 34 months to 20 years’ incarceration in July after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Jerry Burton, 20, of Detroit, was sentenced to 91 days’ incarceration in February after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to conduct a criminal enterprise and two counts of stolen property - receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

Omari Roetherford, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to one year of incarceration in August 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of stolen property - receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

Braylen Green, 21, of Wixom, was sentenced to three to 20 years’ incarceration in August after pleading guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise.

Joseph Doyle, 26, of Onstead, was sentenced to 30 months’ incarceration in December 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Zamarr Johnson, 20, of Troy, was sentenced to three to 20 years’ incarceration in March after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Kevin Stevenson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to five to 20 years’ incarceration in June after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Desmond Wilson, 22, of Detroit, was sentenced to 18 months to 20 years’ incarceration in November 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and two counts of stolen property - receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

Dejohn Bush, 21, of Detroit, was sentenced to one year of incarceration in September 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of Conducting a criminal enterprise.

"The success of this investigation is a direct result of the FORCE Team’s collaboration with the Troy Police Department and police agencies across Southeast Michigan," Nessel said. "Together, they devoted countless hours to dismantling a large-scale auto theft ring that harmed communities throughout our state."

The investigation included the work of police departments from Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit, Eastpointe, Farmington Hills, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Walled Lake, and Warren, as well as the Oakland County Auto Theft Group and the Macomb County Auto Theft Unit.