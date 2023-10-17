13-year-old charged for threatening to shoot up Warren middle school

A 13-year-old was arraigned on Wednesday for threatening to shoot up a Warren middle school and kill a student, according to police. The teen is being charged with Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony, and School Threats, a one-year misdemeanor.

The teenager reportedly made the threat on Monday, October 16, stated the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in a news release. The arraignment took place in front of Macomb County Chief Juvenile Referee Linda Harrison; they were denied bond and a mental health evaluation was ordered.

The juvenile will be detained at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 11, which will be held in front of Juvenile Referee Michael Gibbs.

Related article

"My office has a zero tolerance policy for all school threats. We affirm our commitment to safeguarding every student's right to learn and all teachers' right to teach without the threat of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in the release.

Another school threat was made on Wednesday towards a Hamtramck Public School campus housing Dickinson West Elementary and Kosciuszko Middle School. The campus was closed on Tuesday and is set to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Since the Oxford High School shooting in 2021, several false shooting threats have been made around Warren schools. Another 13-year-old was arrested in connection to one of the threats in Sept. 2022.