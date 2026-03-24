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13-year-old charged for bringing gun, ammunition to school in Inkster

By David Komer
Published  March 24, 2026 1:24pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

13 May 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Rottweil: A Walther PDP Full Size 9mm handgun and 9mm Luger cartridges lie on a table of a sports shooter. Photo: Silas Stein/ (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to school.
    • The incident happened at Tomlinson Middle School in Inkster.

FOX 2 - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with bringing a gun to school in Inkster Monday. 

The backstory:

Police say the incident happened at Tomlinson Middle School in the 26900 block of Annapolis Street, where the boy was taken into custody. 

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in weapons-free school zone. 

The juvenile allegedly brought the unsecured handgun and ammunition into the school in his backpack. 

He was set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyInkster