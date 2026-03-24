13-year-old charged for bringing gun, ammunition to school in Inkster
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FOX 2 - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with bringing a gun to school in Inkster Monday.
The backstory:
Police say the incident happened at Tomlinson Middle School in the 26900 block of Annapolis Street, where the boy was taken into custody.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon in weapons-free school zone.
The juvenile allegedly brought the unsecured handgun and ammunition into the school in his backpack.
He was set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.