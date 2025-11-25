Expand / Collapse search
13-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting, state police investigating

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 25, 2025 8:05pm EST
The Brief

    • A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Highland Park.
    • MSP says information is limited.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot and killed in Highland Park Tuesday evening and Michigan State Police are investigating. 

What they're saying:

According to sources, a 13-year-old was shot and killed. Michigan State Police (MSP) said the Highland Park Police Department requested assistance from troopers and special investigators to look into the incident. 

MSP said they do not believe anyone is in danger currently.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. 

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information. 

