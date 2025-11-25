13-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting, state police investigating

The Brief A 13-year-old was shot and killed in Highland Park. MSP says information is limited.



A teen was shot and killed in Highland Park Tuesday evening and Michigan State Police are investigating.

What they're saying:

According to sources, a 13-year-old was shot and killed. Michigan State Police (MSP) said the Highland Park Police Department requested assistance from troopers and special investigators to look into the incident.

MSP said they do not believe anyone is in danger currently.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.