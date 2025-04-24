13-year-old shot in Detroit, police searching for people of interest

The Brief Police are searching for two people for questioning in the shooting of a young teen. A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting and is in serious condition.



Detroit police are on the lookout for two people for questioning in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

On Wednesday afternoon, Detroit police say a 13-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital where he is being treated for injuries.

Officials say there are two people of interest that they were to talk to who were near the location at the time of the shooting.

Detroit police say the incident happened after an altercation.

Police released the descriptions of the two women suspects:

Female, locs, wearing a white tank top, and black ‘Adidas’ track pants.

Female, wearing a black ‘Adidas’ jogging outfit.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.