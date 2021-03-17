13-year-old stabbed by teen brother, 15, on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy allegedly by his 15-year-old brother Wednesday afternoon.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and his brother fled the scene, police say.

The incident happened inside a home on Asbury Park and Glendale as a result of an argument. According to DPD an adult was present in the house at the time of the stabbing.

