14 puppies and a dog rescued from a burning basement by Eastpointe firefighters

The Eastpointe Fire Department says they responded to a fire Sunday morning and recovered fourteen puppies and a dog from a burning basement.

Firefighters responded to the 23000 block of Rosalind Ave around 4 a.m. for a house on fire. Once on scene they encountered a well-involved basement fire, said Eastpointe FD.

Crews encountered a well-involved basement fire (photo: Eastpointe Fire Department)

A first alarm assignment was called due to staffing levels, said the fire department.

According to Eastpointe FD, crews on the scene rescued fourteen puppies and one adult dog from the burning home. No injuries were reported.

Officials did not disclose a cause for the fire or if anyone else was in the home at the time.

Siding melted off a home from a fire in the basement (photo: Eastpointe Fire Department)

"Thank you to Warren Professional Firefighters Local 1383, St. Clair Shores Firefighters and Roseville Firefighters Union Local 1614 for your assistance," said the Eastpointe Fire Department.

