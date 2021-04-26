14-year-old arrested after using Airsoft gun to rob people at Washtenaw County Meijer

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after using an Airsoft gun that looked like a real weapon to rob people at the Pittsfield Township Meijer store over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the store at 3825 Carpenter Road just after 6 p.m. Friday and just after 3 p.m. Saturday on reports of armed robberies.

This is a picture of the Airsoft gun used in the robberies that looked like a real pistol. Photo: Pittsfield Township police.

In both instances, the victims were approached by a male inside the store who showed them a gun and demanded their phones.

The victim on Saturday did not give up his phone and instead called 911. He provided police with a description, and officers were able to arrest the teen without incident as he left the store.