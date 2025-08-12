Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old charged after crashing stolen vehicle in Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 12, 2025 1:54pm EDT
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old boy is accused of stealing a Kia and crashing it in Detroit.
    • The force of the crash on the city's west side caused the vehicle to flip and catch fire.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges stemming from a crash in a stolen vehicle Monday on the city's west side.

The teen is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident for the vehicle theft and crash.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the teen was driving a 45-year-old woman's stolen Kia recklessly when he crashed into a porch and vehicle in the area of Rockdale and Majestic around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The crash caused the stolen vehicle to flip and catch fire.

When police approached the suspect, he ran away but was eventually caught and taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. 

Another teen who was in the stolen vehicle was released to his parents.

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous FOX 2 reporting. 

