14-year-old charged after crashing stolen vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges stemming from a crash in a stolen vehicle Monday on the city's west side.
The teen is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident for the vehicle theft and crash.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the teen was driving a 45-year-old woman's stolen Kia recklessly when he crashed into a porch and vehicle in the area of Rockdale and Majestic around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The crash caused the stolen vehicle to flip and catch fire.
When police approached the suspect, he ran away but was eventually caught and taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Another teen who was in the stolen vehicle was released to his parents.
The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and previous FOX 2 reporting.