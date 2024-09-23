14-year-old driver hurt, teen passenger killed in Michigan crash

One 14-year-old boy was killed and another boy was hurt in a crash Sunday in Michigan's Thumb.

According to Michigan State Police, one of the boys was driving a 2001 Cadillac in the area of Broadway Road and N. Murray Road in Tuscola County when he crashed into a tree around 4:20 p.m.

Related article

His passenger, a 14-year-old Kawkawlin boy, was trapped in the back of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Troopers plan to send their findings to the prosecutor's office when it is completed.