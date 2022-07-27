14-year-old passenger dies after car rear-ends semi-truck in west Michigan construction zone

article

A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash Tuesday on I-96 in west Michigan.

According to police, a semi-truck was stopped for construction on westbound I-96 between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads in Kent County when the truck was rear-ended by a Buick Lacrosse.

Three people in the car suffered serious injuries, and were taken to a hospital. The boy who was a passenger in the Lacrosse died later that night.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

This crash happened just east of where a car was crushed between semi-trucks after rear-ending a truck on westbound I-96 near M-6 on Monday afternoon.

Police are using the crashes to remind people to drive safely, especially in construction zones.