14-year-old passenger dies after car rear-ends semi-truck in west Michigan construction zone
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash Tuesday on I-96 in west Michigan.
According to police, a semi-truck was stopped for construction on westbound I-96 between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads in Kent County when the truck was rear-ended by a Buick Lacrosse.
Three people in the car suffered serious injuries, and were taken to a hospital. The boy who was a passenger in the Lacrosse died later that night.
This crash happened just east of where a car was crushed between semi-trucks after rear-ending a truck on westbound I-96 near M-6 on Monday afternoon.
Police are using the crashes to remind people to drive safely, especially in construction zones.