Car rear-ended by semi after crashing into semi-truck on west Michigan freeway

A car was rear-ended by a semi-truck after rear-ending a semi-truck Monday afternoon on a west Michigan freeway.

Police the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was in a construction zone where only one lane is open on westbound I-96 near M-6 in Cascade Township when they hit the truck. The car was then hit by another semi from behind.

(Photo: MSP)

A passenger was trapped in the Malibu. They suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver was not hurt.

(Photo: MSP)

Police are using the crash to remind people to slow down in construction zones.